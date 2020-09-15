Thomas is expected to miss several weeks after tests revealed that his high-ankle sprain is worse than expected, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

There were rumbles that Thomas may play through this injury, but those rumors have essentially been put to rest. If his injury is indeed serious enough to keep him out for multiple games, Thomas could be placed on IR, which would keep him out for at least three games. Emmanuel Sanders should be considered the Saints' No. 1 WR for the duration of Thomas' absence, and Tre'Quan Smith should enjoy an increase in usage as well.