Saints' Michael Thomas: Knee injury not considered serious
Head coach Sean Payton believes Thomas' knee injury is not a long-term concern, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas emerged from Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers with 82 receiving yards, and despite no word of an injury in the aftermath, he sat out Wednesday's practice with what was classified as a knee injury. His participation level in Thursday's practice should serve as a better indicator of his availability Week 8 against the Bears.
