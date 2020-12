Thomas caught all eight of his targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles.

It was a typically efficient line for Thomas as he led the Saints in catches and receiving yards. He's posted a 30-343-0 line on 37 targets over the four games started by Taysom Hill, but even if Drew Brees (ribs) is able to return in Week 15, Thomas figures to see heavy volume again as New Orleans hosts Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City offense.