Saints' Michael Thomas: Leads team in receiving
Thomas brought in nine of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-19 win over the Jets.
Thomas' reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season highs, and he scored a touchdown for the third straight contest. The second-year wideout has posted 19 catches overall in the last pair of games, and factoring in Sunday's production, he's now only the second player in NFL history with at least 90 catches in his first two seasons. Thomas will look to continue building on his strong season versus the Falcons in Week 16.
