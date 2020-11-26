Thomas (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
The Saints have placed a cap on Thomas' practice reps this week, likely with maintenance of his left ankle in mind. He'll aim to up his activity level enough to steer clear of an injury designation for Sunday's contest in Denver, whose defense has yielded 12 touchdowns to wide receivers (tied for ninth most) this season.
