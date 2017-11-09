Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited again Thursday
Thomas (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
While Thomas has been limited in both of the Saints' first two practices to begin the week, the fact that he's merely participating should clear up most of the concern surrounding the wideout's health. Thomas dealt with a knee issue and was limited in back-to-back practices last week before practicing fully Friday and playing in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buccaneers; the Saints will hope he follows a similar path in Week 10.
