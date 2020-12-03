Thomas (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Thomas' practice reps continue to be impacted by the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season opener and sidelined him from Weeks 2 through 8. Still, he's been able to log a substantial snap count for four consecutive games and has been productive with Taysom Hill under center, racking up 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 154 yards over the last two contests. Friday's practice report could pave the way for Thomas to serve in his usual capacity Sunday in Atlanta.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Records four catches in Denver•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready for Week 12•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited again Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Tending to ankle issue•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets right against Falcons•