Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited by hamstring Wednesday
Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas' minor hamstring injury kept him limited during multiple practices heading into the Saints' regular season finale against the Buccaneers last week as well, while the issue doesn't expect to threaten his potential availability for Sunday's wild-card matchup versus the Panthers. The Saints' No. 1 receiver has seen just 13 total targets throughout their past two contests combined, but he could be in line for a larger workload during the playoffs as he eases his way back to full strength.
