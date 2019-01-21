Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited in Championship Game loss

Thomas brought in four of seven targets for 36 yards during the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

In the regular-season meeting with the Rams, Thomas had trampled Los Angeles to the tune of 12 receptions for 211 yards. It was a diametrically different story Sunday, however, as the presence of Aquib Talib for the postseason matchup and what appeared to be a different defensive game plan overall completely changed the dynamic. Thomas did seem to have an excellent chance for a touchdown in the first half go by the wayside due to a bad pass by Drew Brees, but his performance was otherwise as pedestrian as his line would suggest. It was the most lackluster of conclusions to what was an otherwise spectacular 2018 campaign for Thomas, one that saw him set or equal new career highs across the board with a 125-1,405-9 line over 16 games.