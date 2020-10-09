Thomas (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas was limited in each practice last week and seems to be following the same routine ahead of Monday's matchup with the Chargers. A full practice Saturday would set him up for a likely return, while another limited session could correspond with a questionable tag and a game-time decision. Thomas was ruled out on the Friday injury report last week, so it would be a sign of progress if he's listed as questionable this time around, even if he doesn't end up playing.

More News