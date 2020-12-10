Thomas (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Again, Thomas' practice reps were capped this week, the residual effect of the ankle injury that sidelined him for six games earlier this season. His availability for game day isn't really in question, but he still could receive a designation on Friday's injury report. In any case, with Taysom Hill expected to start a fourth straight contest Sunday at Philadelphia, Thomas will look to continue his rapport with the signal-caller, which has resulted in two 100-yard efforts (but no touchdowns) so far.
