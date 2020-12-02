Thomas (ankle) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
In two games with Taysom Hill under center, Thomas has gathered in 13 of 18 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns. Hill has yet to throw a TD as a professional, but at least Thomas is getting volume with Drew Brees (ribs) on injured reserve. Thomas will look to increase his activity level as the weekend approaches.
