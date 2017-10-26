Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited Thursday
Thomas (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Predictably, there was some worry when Thomas was listed on Wednesday's injury report as a non-participant due to a knee injury. On Thursday morning, head coach Sean Payton calmed those concerns, mentioning Thomas' health won't be impacted long term. An appearance, albeit limited, Thursday bodes well for availability in Week 8, but Thomas will nonetheless be monitored closely in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Bears.
