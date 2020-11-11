Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayunereports.

In his return this past Sunday for the first time since Week 1, Thomas logged an abnormal 55 percent share of the offensive snaps (40 of 73), but he still hauled in five of six targets for 51 yards in the 38-3 rout of the Buccaneers. For the time being, the Saints may opt to hold Thomas back until he's 100 percent, which could be forecast if he logs a full practice at some point this week. However, his reps were capped Wednesday, so fantasy managers should keep a close eye on him as the weekend approaches.