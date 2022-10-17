Thomas (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
This doesn't come as a surprise after Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported earlier Monday that the Saints don't expect Thomas to be ready for Thursday's contest against the Cardinals. Jarvis Landry (ankle) was also labeled as a DNP, while Chris Olave (concussion) wasn't listed at all. As of Monday, it appears like the rookie first-round pick will assume the No. 1 wideout role in Week 7, but Tuesday and Wednesday's report should provide a clearer picture on how New Orleans' wideout corps will look against Arizona.
