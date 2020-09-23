Thomas (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas was given a 2-to-4 week timetable to return based off his Week 1 high-ankle sprain, so it's no surprise that he's not potentially on the practice field just yet. While the Saints have two days of prep to go this week, it'll be mildly shocking if Thomas joins his teammates Thursday or Friday. If he does, though, he could begin putting himself in a position to play as soon as Sunday night against the Packers.