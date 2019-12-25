Play

Saints' Michael Thomas: Listed as limited on report

Thomas was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a hand injury.

The Saints merely held a brief walk-through for their Christmas Day session, but Thomas apparently would have missed out on some reps had the team held a traditional practice. In any event, the hand issue isn't expected to keep Thomas sidelined against the Panthers on Sunday, when the Saints will have a chance to move up from the No. 3 seed in the NFC to claim a first-round bye. The wideout should thus have a strong opportunity to add to his NFL-record 145 receptions, a mark he established one week earlier.

