Saints' Michael Thomas: Listed as limited

Thomas (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas wasn't present for the portion open to the media, but he apparently managed some form of participation before the end of practice. He played through the same hamstring injury in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons, catching four of five targets for 66 yards while playing less than three-quarters of the snaps on offense (62.5 percent) for the first time all season. While a Week 17 absence seems unlikely, Thomas could have his workload scaled back again. The Saints still have something to play for, as they can fall anywhere from Nos. 3-5 in the NFC playoff seeding.