Thomas (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
With another absence under his belt this week, Thomas may be trending in the wrong direction as the Saints prepare for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs. In the end, his listing on Friday's injury report will be telling for his Week 15 availability. If Thomas is able to gut out the ankle injury that's followed him throughout the campaign, he could be working with Taysom Hill or Drew Brees (ribs), who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday.