Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs full workout

Thomas (illness) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Even though an illness prevented Thomas from practicing Wednesday, there was never much concern about his availability for the Saints' Week 2 matchup with the Browns. Thomas' full participation in Thursday's session officially removes any doubt, making him an easy activation for fantasy owners coming off a 16-catch, 180-yard performance in the Saints' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers.