Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Thomas (hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
With that, we'll track Thomas's status as Sunday's playoff opener against the Vikings approaches, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the NFL's top pass catcher is in any danger of being out this weekend.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Season-low stat line in blowout win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Suiting up Week 17•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Listed as limited on report•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Sets single-season reception record•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...