Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Thomas (hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

With that, we'll track Thomas's status as Sunday's playoff opener against the Vikings approaches, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the NFL's top pass catcher is in any danger of being out this weekend.

