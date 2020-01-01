Play

Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs limited practice

Thomas (hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas was also limited by the hand injury in the Saints' first two practices of Week 17, but he ultimately upgraded to full participation last Friday and carried no designation into Sunday's 42-10 win over the Panthers. With that in mind, Thomas is expected to follow a similar path in advance of this weekend's wild-card matchup with the Vikings, leaving little doubt about his availability.

