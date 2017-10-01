Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs touchdown reception Sunday

Thomas brought in eight of 11 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London.

Thomas helped the Saints snap out of their first-half doldrums by bringing in a three-yard scoring throw from Drew Brees to cap off their first possession after halftime. It was the Ohio State product's second score in as many weeks and his second contest with double-digit targets through the first quarter of the campaign. Thomas' looks could take a slight hit when Willie Snead (hamstring) finally returns to the field, but there's no danger of him losing his standing as the clear-cut No. 1 receiving option in a highly prolific passing attack. He'll look to continue producing versus the Lions following New Orleans' Week 5 bye.