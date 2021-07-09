Thomas participated in June minicamp, though he continues to get scans and treatment on his surgically repaired ankle, Rod Walker of nola.com reports.

A report in January suggested Thomas would need ankle and shoulder surgeries during the offseason, after missing nine games in 2020. Participation in June minicamp suggests he's well on his way to a Week 1 appearance, even if the Saints decide to ease him into action during training camp. The bigger question is whether Thomas will catch most of his passes from Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill this season, with the Saints hosting a job battle at QB. An offense led by Hill likely would throw fewer passes, but either way, Thomas and Alvin Kamara will be the priorities -- even more so after the team lost TE Jared Cook and WR Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason.