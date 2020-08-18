Thomas connected with Drew Brees for some receptions early in Monday's practice, Amie Just of Nola.com reports.
The two veterans appear to be picking up right where they left off last season when Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions. Offseason addition Emmanuel Sanders might siphon away a few targets, but Thomas is still a safe option in the middle-to-late first round of fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Wins Offensive Player of the Year•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Goes for 70 yards in narrow loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to full practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs limited practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Season-low stat line in blowout win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Suiting up Week 17•