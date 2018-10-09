Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes four catches Monday
Thomas caught four of five targets for 74 yards in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins.
Thomas continues to haul in basically everything thrown his way, even though his totals over the past couple weeks have been less stellar than his three-week start. Still, on the back of Monday's outing, he's topped 70 yards in all but one game thus far, making him as consistent as they come at the wideout position. Now entering New Orleans' bye week, Thomas' next action will come in Week 7 versus Baltimore.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to 47 yards by Giants•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches historic Brees pass in OT win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Another double-digit catch effort in Week 2 win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs full workout•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Picks up illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles have options to replace Ajayi
Jay Ajayi won't be able to help Fantasy owners anymore, but the Eagles have two young backs...
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...