Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes four catches Monday

Thomas caught four of five targets for 74 yards in Monday night's 43-19 win over the Redskins.

Thomas continues to haul in basically everything thrown his way, even though his totals over the past couple weeks have been less stellar than his three-week start. Still, on the back of Monday's outing, he's topped 70 yards in all but one game thus far, making him as consistent as they come at the wideout position. Now entering New Orleans' bye week, Thomas' next action will come in Week 7 versus Baltimore.