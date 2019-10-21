Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes nine catches vs. Bears

Thomas caught nine of 11 targets for 131 yards during Sunday's 36-25 win over the Bears.

Despite a tough road matchup against a strong Chicago defense, Thomas caught 82 percent of his targets while averaging a healthy 14.6 yards per catch. His growing rapport with Teddy Bridgewater was perhaps best displayed on a beautiful 34-yard connection that could have gone for a longer touchdown if he wasn't dubiously ruled down by contact. Perhaps the only complaint from his fantasy owners would be the lack of a trip to the end zone for a second consecutive week, but he could easily put that to rest in next Sunday's inviting matchup against the Cardinals.