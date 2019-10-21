Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes nine catches vs. Bears
Thomas caught nine of 11 targets for 131 yards during Sunday's 36-25 win over the Bears.
Despite a tough road matchup against a strong Chicago defense, Thomas caught 82 percent of his targets while averaging a healthy 14.6 yards per catch. His growing rapport with Teddy Bridgewater was perhaps best displayed on a beautiful 34-yard connection that could have gone for a longer touchdown if he wasn't dubiously ruled down by contact. Perhaps the only complaint from his fantasy owners would be the lack of a trip to the end zone for a second consecutive week, but he could easily put that to rest in next Sunday's inviting matchup against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Solid showing in win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: No coverage from Ramsey•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Signature effort in division win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high 95 yards•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Hauls in touchdown•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Second straight 10-catch tally•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...