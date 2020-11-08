Thomas (ankle/hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
For the first time since the season opener, Thomas is back in the Saints' lineup after six games missed due to first a left ankle injury and after that a Grade 1 hamstring strain. It'll be interesting to see the breakdown of targets between Thomas and Alvin Kamara, but the former will be facing a Bucs defense that has allowed 7.9 yards per target and six touchdowns to wide receivers (both top 10 toughest in the NFL) in eight contests this season.
