Coach Dennis Allen noted that the Saints feel good about where Thomas (ankle) stands in terms of his injury rehab, but acknowledged that there's "still a few hurdles" ahead for the wideout.

With that in mind, it seems as though Thomas -- who didn't play last season -- will be limited to some degree upon his return to the field. However, in the absence of any setbacks in the coming months, the 29-year-old appears poised to reclaim his spot atop the Saints' wideout depth chart which was recently bolstered by the team's selection of Chris Olave with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.