Saints' Michael Thomas: May only see light work
Thomas is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers but may not take on his usual snap load, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
The Saints have already made quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara inactive for a mostly meaningless regular-season finale, and it's expected that other core skill-position players like Thomas and Mark Ingram will see only light action, if any. With New Orleans having already sewn up the NFC's No. 1 seed in the postseason, there's little upside to playing Thomas extensively and exposing him to injury in Week 17. Instead, fill-in signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater is expected to throw to a pass-catching group of lesser established options such as Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Austin Carr, Tommylee Lewis and Dan Arnold for much of the game.
