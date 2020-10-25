Thomas (ankle/hamstring) is in danger of sitting out the Saints' Week 8 matchup at Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain in practice this week that kept him off the practice field Thursday and Friday, and ultimately the Saints ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The aforementioned injury has a 1-to-2-week recovery timetable, so there's a distinct chance he's sidelined for a sixth consecutive contest next weekend. In the end, though, Thomas' activity bears watching as New Orleans prepares to visit the Bears.