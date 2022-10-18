Thomas (foot) isn't taking part in Tuesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Thomas hasn't practiced in any fashion since Week 3, and with the Saints facing a quick turnaround for Week 7 with a Thursday night game in Arizona, the veteran wideout looks to be trending toward a fifth consecutive absence. Meanwhile, Jarvis Landry (ankle) hasn't practiced this week and may also be on track to sit out his third game in a row, while Keith Kirkwood (ankle) has yet to take the field since picking up an injury in last weekend's loss to the Bengals. The Saints' wideout corps looks as though it'll be depleted once again Week 7, even Chris Olave off the injury report after sitting out against Cincinnati while he was in the concussion protocol.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Listed as DNP on Monday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not expected back Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: NO mulled putting WR on IR•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Week 7 status TBD•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for third straight game•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Remains sidelined at practice•