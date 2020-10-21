Thomas (ankle) didn't participate in the part of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Underhill noted Thomas was present at the start of the session, but he eventually left the field with a member of the Saints' training staff. Earlier Wednesday, coach Sean Payton told Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that the Saints are no longer disciplining Thomas, but he was unsure whether the wide receiver will be available for Sunday's game against the Panthers. It appears Thomas' left ankle still may be bothering him, but confirmation likely won't come until the release of Wednesday's injury report.