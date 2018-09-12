Saints' Michael Thomas: Misses practice Wednesday
Thomas (undisclosed) was absent from practice Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas didn't show any signs of an injury during his 180-yard outburst in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. There's always a chance he had a personal day, but Wednesday's injury report will reveal if he picked up an injury in the contest.
