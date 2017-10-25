Saints' Michael Thomas: Misses practice with knee injury
Thomas was held out of Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas didn't seem to have any issues in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers, catching seven of 11 targets for 82 yards while logging 79 percent of the offensive snaps. Even though no injury was reported in the aftermath of the contest, his first practice absence of the season is cause for some degree of concern. Thomas could put himself on track for Sunday's game against the Bears with a return to practice Thursday.
