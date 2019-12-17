Saints' Michael Thomas: Monster effort in blowout win
Thomas corralled all 12 of his targets for 128 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.
Thomas was superb Monday, bringing in every one of his team-leading 12 targets thrown his way. With the huge stat line, the fourth-year receiver adds to a career year in which he's already crushed his previous bests in receiving yards and receptions. Heading into Week 16, Thomas boasts totals of 133 receptions (fourth-most all time) and 1,552 receiving yards. Both of those figures lead the NFL, and Thomas sits just 11 receptions away from breaking Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record. He'll have a chance to make history when the Saints travel to Tennessee in Week 16. He's a no-brainer WR1 for that matchup.
