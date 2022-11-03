Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Thursday that Thomas needs surgery to address a dislocated second toe on his right foot, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Allen said Thomas will be placed on injured reserve and is likely out for the season.

Allen noted that he doesn't have a precise timeline for Thomas' recovery from surgery, but the wideout isn't on pace to make it back this season after he unsuccessfully tried to rehab the toe injury, which he sustained Week 3. Thomas will have now played in just 10 games over the past three seasons, creating significant questions about his long-term outlook as he heads into his age-30 season in 2023. With Thomas out of the mix for the second half of the season, rookie Chris Olave is projected to serve as the Saints' No. 1 wideout the rest of the way, with Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith offering depth behind him.