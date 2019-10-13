Saints' Michael Thomas: No coverage from Ramsey
Thomas will not have to face coverage from Jalen Ramsey (back) in Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Jaguars with the star cornerback declared inactive for the contest.
Thomas is coming off an 11-catch, 182-yard, two-touchdown trampling of the Buccaneers in Week 5, and with Ramsey inactive, he theoretically will have an easier path to strong production once again Sunday. The Jaguars have been inconsistent in the secondary in Ramsey's absence, and Thomas' obvious rapport with Teddy Bridgewater could certainly come into play again Week 6.
