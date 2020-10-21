Though coach Sean Payton indicated Wednesday that Thomas (ankle) is no longer being disciplined by the team, he declined to say whether the wideout would play Sunday against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas hasn't played since Week 1, when he suffered an ankle injury. He then appeared to be on track to return to action in Week 5, but he was held out of action for disciplinary reasons after being involved in a practice altercation with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Added clarity with regard to Thomas' chances of playing Sunday should arrive upon the release of the Saints' initial Week 7 injury report, due later Wednesday.