Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Thomas (ankle) is no longer facing discipline from the team, but the wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers has yet to be confirmed, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas hasn't played since Week 1, when he suffered an ankle injury. He then appeared to be on track to return to action in Week 5 against the Chargers, but he was held out for disciplinary reasons after being involved in a practice altercation with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Added clarity with regard to Thomas' chances of playing Sunday should arrive upon the release of the Saints' initial Week 7 injury report later Wednesday.