Thomas (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
For the second straight day, Thomas was listed as a non-participant, but on this occasion the Saints actually took the field without the wide receiver. He'll have one more opportunity to get in some practice reps before the team will assign a designation for a Week 3 showdown with the Packers. If Thomas is unable to suit up again, the Saints will rely on Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith as their top two WR, with Deonte Harris and Marquez Callaway filling in on occasion.