Thomas (ankle) didn't take part in practice Wednesday.
Thomas was listed as limited on the first two Week 14 injury reports before a full session last Friday cleared him to play this past Sunday at Philadelphia. He remained Taysom Hill's clear-cut No. 1 receiver, hauling in all eight targets for 84 yards. With a downgrade in activity to begin this week, Thomas may just have received a maintenance day for the ankle that his hindered him for most of the campaign. Still, his status -- along with Drew Brees (ribs), who was designated to return from IR on Wednesday -- will be one to monitor closely as the weekend approaches.
