Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas sustained a foot injury Week 3 and didn't practice at all last week before he was ruled out for this past Sunday's game versus the Vikings in London. With no visible on-field activity to speak of this week, either, he doesn't appear to be in a good spot, health-wise, ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Seahawks. Jarvis Landry (undisclosed) left Wednesday's session early, too, so the Saints' healthy wide receivers at the moment are rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ruled out for Week 4•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Deemed non-participant Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not at Thursday's practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Tending to foot injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing to begin week•