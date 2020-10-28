Thomas (ankle/hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
It's been an interesting road for Thomas this season, who suffered a high left ankle sprain Week 1 and later a Grade 1 hamstring strain last week as he closed in on his recovery from the first one. On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thomas is in danger of sitting out again Sunday in Chicago, and his inability to practice Wednesday tends to back up that sentiment. Still, Thomas has two more chances to prove his health before week's end.
