Thomas (foot) wasn't present for the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) both appear to be sitting out a second consecutive practice. The wideout will still have one more chance to log some amount of practice activity ahead of Sunday's contest against Minnesota in London. He may need to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a realistic shot at playing against the Vikings.