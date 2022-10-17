Jeff Duncan of The Athletic relayed Monday that the Saints don't expect Thomas (foot) to be ready to play Thursday night against the Cardinals.

The report adds the same applies to Jarvis Landry (ankle), while noting that there's optimism Chris Olave (concussion) will be back for the contest. Thomas, who has missed the Saints' last three games, did not practice last week prior to being ruled out for Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Bengals. If he and Landry do end up remaining sidelined Thursday, added Week 7 opportunities would continue to be available for Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith.