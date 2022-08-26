Thomas (hamstring) wasn't spotted in uniform ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Chargers, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
That's not a surprise, given that Thomas missed practice this week. The wideout will now shift his focus to readying for Week 1 action versus the Falcons. According to Underhill, Thomas is dealing with a small hamstring pull.
