Saints' Michael Thomas: Not in line to play Sunday

Though he was spotted on the field, Thomas was not in uniform prior to Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It remains to be seen if New Orleans will turn Thomas loose next week against the Jets in the squad's third preseason tilt, but the Saints aren't inclined to expose their top wideout -- fresh off a lucrative contract extension -- to unnecessary contact this weekend.