Thomas isn't in uniform ahead of Friday's preseason game at Green Bay, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
The same goes for fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry, while rookie first-round pick Chris Olave is suited up. Assuming Olave does get into the contest, he'll be joined by Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty, among others, at the position. Thomas will have one chance for exhibition action ahead of Week 1 next Friday against the Chargers.
