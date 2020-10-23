Thomas (ankle, hamstring) missed practice again Friday, putting his status in serious doubt for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

After missing three games with a high-ankle sprain and one game for disciplinary reasons, it appears Thomas could be out for another week, this time because of a hamstring injury. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but it is still possible the Saints could list him as questionable on the final injury report.