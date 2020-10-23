Thomas (ankle, hamstring) missed practice again Friday, putting his status in serious doubt for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
After missing three games with a high-ankle sprain and one game for disciplinary reasons, it appears Thomas could be out for another week, this time because of a hamstring injury. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, but it is still possible the Saints could list him as questionable on the final injury report.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not seen at practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Hamstring injury surfaces•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Misses open portion of practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: No longer facing team discipline•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: DNP not injury-related Week 5•